Short Interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Grows By 19.0%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 246,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PAVmed from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. 7,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,708. PAVmed has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.66.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

