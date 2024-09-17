Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Increases By 16.7%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 546.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance

PRXXF stock remained flat at $15.55 during midday trading on Monday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

