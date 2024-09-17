Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Increases By 16.7%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 546.0 days.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance
PRXXF stock remained flat at $15.55 during midday trading on Monday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
