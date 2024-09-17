Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Rises By 17.7%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 847,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,995.0 days.

Nufarm Stock Performance

Nufarm stock remained flat at $2.78 during trading on Tuesday. Nufarm has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

