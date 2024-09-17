Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Rises By 17.7%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,500 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the August 15th total of 847,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,995.0 days.
Nufarm Stock Performance
Nufarm stock remained flat at $2.78 during trading on Tuesday. Nufarm has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.
Nufarm Company Profile
