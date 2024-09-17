Short Interest in Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Declines By 34.2%

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBFJF remained flat at C$4,495.79 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3,931.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3,974.57. Nippon Building Fund has a 52-week low of C$3,555.00 and a 52-week high of C$4,495.79.

Nippon Building Fund Company Profile

NBF (Nippon Building Fund Inc) is Japan's largest real estate investment trust (J-REIT) which invests in office buildings primarily in Tokyo as well as nationwide. its objective is to source the solid growth of the stable revenues from its assets through exploitation of Mitsui Fudossan's know-how.

