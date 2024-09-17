Short Interest in Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF) Declines By 34.2%

Nippon Building Fund Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBFJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Nippon Building Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NBFJF remained flat at C$4,495.79 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3,931.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3,974.57. Nippon Building Fund has a 52-week low of C$3,555.00 and a 52-week high of C$4,495.79.
Nippon Building Fund Company Profile
