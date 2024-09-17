Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW) Declines By 36.4%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %
NRSNW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.
