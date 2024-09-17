Short Interest in Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Increases By 15.2%

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NNFTF remained flat at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.52.

Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile

Read More

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides nanotechnology solutions in Singapore, China, Japan, and Vietnam. The company operates through Advanced Materials, Industrial Equipment, Nanofabrication, and Sydrogen segments. The Advanced Materials segment offers advanced materials through surface solution services based on vacuum coating technologies and processes.

