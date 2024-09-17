Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rises By 18.5%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,668,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 18,278,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,699. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 173.33%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.