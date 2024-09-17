Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Increases By 18.8%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Price Performance

LMPMY traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 3.23%.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

