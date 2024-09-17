Short Interest in Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Declines By 11.1%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Kontrol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Kontrol Technologies stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Tuesday. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752. Kontrol Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
