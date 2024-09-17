Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Expands By 32.1%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $21.48 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $21.48.

About Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Kalogra tablets, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; Tabuneos capsules for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatous polyangiitis; Minirin Melt OD tablets; Malizeb tablets; Tavaris tablets for the treatment of chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; Beova tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder treatment; and Darbepoetin Alfa BS injection JCR for the treatment of renal anemia.

