Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Expands By 32.1%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of KSPHF stock remained flat at $21.48 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $21.48.
About Kissei Pharmaceutical
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kissei Pharmaceutical
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.