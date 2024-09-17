Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Decreases By 12.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 357.0 days.

OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $85.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Roofing + Waterproofing, Light, Air + Water, and Data + Flooring.

