Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Decreases By 12.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 357.0 days.
Kingspan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS KGSPF remained flat at $85.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83.
Kingspan Group Company Profile
