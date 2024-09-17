Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Drops By 21.5%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAYGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of KRYAY traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 3,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $105.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

