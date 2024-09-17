Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Decreases By 18.1%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTF opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $65.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Reik & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

