Short Interest in IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Declines By 23.2%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IMAC Stock Performance

IMAC stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. IMAC has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $7.75.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

