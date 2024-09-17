Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Rises By 20.0%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ICC Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICCH stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $22.90. 930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,610. The company has a market capitalization of $71.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.32. ICC has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of ICC during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,594,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ICC in the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in ICC during the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ICC during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

