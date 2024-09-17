Short Interest in GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Expands By 20.4%

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,083.0 days.
GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.93 and a 200 day moving average of 2.12. GMéxico Transportes has a 52 week low of 1.74 and a 52 week high of 2.53.
About GMéxico Transportes
