Short Interest in GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Expands By 20.4%

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the August 15th total of 269,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,083.0 days.

GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMXTF remained flat at 1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.93 and a 200 day moving average of 2.12. GMéxico Transportes has a 52 week low of 1.74 and a 52 week high of 2.53.

Get GMéxico Transportes alerts:

About GMéxico Transportes

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. provides logistics and ground transportation solutions in Mexico. It offers cargo transportation services through rail network, as well as transfer of various products, including bulk, fluids, and palletized cargo, containerized cargo, automobiles, intra-terminal services, rental of rail equipment, and passenger transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for GMéxico Transportes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMéxico Transportes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.