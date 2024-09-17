Short Interest in Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ) Drops By 27.5%

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GLADZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %

GLADZ opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

Gladstone Capital Co. 7.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

leaders in private equity, debt and real estate ownership and financing, the gladstone companies are a family of public investment funds. our funds as applicable, invest in commercial real estate, farmland, and small and medium-sized companies and provide financing to such businesses across the capital structure, from second lien and mezzanine debt, to equity and real estate financing solutions.

