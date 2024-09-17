Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Increases By 19.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $65.68 on Tuesday. 1,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.7304 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

