Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Increases By 19.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $65.68 on Tuesday. 1,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $70.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.7304 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.
