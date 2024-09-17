Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Rises By 22.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 92,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.30. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

