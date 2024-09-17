Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Grows By 6.2%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at First Community Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $115,284.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,523,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,412,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in First Community Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 22.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

FCBC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 26,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,096. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market cap of $802.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Articles

