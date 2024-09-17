Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Expands By 31.0%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.15. 1,296,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

