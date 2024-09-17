Short Interest in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Rises By 6.3%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on EPC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 381,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.87.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
