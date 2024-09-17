Short Interest in Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Grows By 29.6%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of DMEHF stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,981. Desert Mountain Energy has a 52-week low of 0.16 and a 52-week high of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.21.

Get Desert Mountain Energy alerts:

About Desert Mountain Energy

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.