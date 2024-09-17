Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Grows By 32.4%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the August 15th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTH shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Cyclo Therapeutics from $2.60 to $0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.95 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Price Performance

Cyclo Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.64 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.38.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,830.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,741.89%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cyclo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics makes up 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

