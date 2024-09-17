Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Rises By 13.1%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 1.8 %

COSCO SHIPPING stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 11,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

