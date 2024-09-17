Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Increases By 12.2%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,041,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 694.1 days.

Computershare Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMSQF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276. Computershare has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

