Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Expands By 9.3%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

CHKR stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,442. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 41.19%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 18.12%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

