Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Increases By 10.0%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $2,058,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 82,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $601,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,910 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 125.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 296,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

CENX traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.48. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

