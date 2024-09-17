Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rises By 12.8%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 495,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Stock Performance
Shares of Bureau Veritas stock remained flat at $28.95 on Tuesday. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Bureau Veritas Company Profile
