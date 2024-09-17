Short Interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Decreases By 39.1%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.49. 3,383,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,630. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

BriaCell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

