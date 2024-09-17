Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Drops By 8.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,054.0 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $140.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $146.79.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

