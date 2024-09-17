Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Drops By 8.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,054.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $140.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $162.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day moving average of $146.79.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
