Short Interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Drops By 14.4%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Beam Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Global by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Beam Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BEEM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 8,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,336. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

