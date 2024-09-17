Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Declines By 25.5%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 7,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative return on equity of 131.72% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRFH

About Barfresh Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.