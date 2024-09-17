Short Interest in Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Declines By 25.5%

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barfresh Food Group stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Barfresh Food Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. 7,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,389. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.44.
Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.
