Short Interest in Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC) Increases By 15.9%

Armlogi Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:BTOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Armlogi Trading Down 12.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BTOC traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62. Armlogi has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.
