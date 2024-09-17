Short Interest in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Grows By 21.3%

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the August 15th total of 239,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on AGX. StockNews.com lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argan
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGX. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Argan in the second quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Argan by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 43,258 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Argan during the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Argan Stock Performance
Argan stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,279. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. Argan has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $95.73.
Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Argan Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Argan’s payout ratio is 42.70%.
Argan Company Profile
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.
