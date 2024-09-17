Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rises By 7.3%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMH opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

