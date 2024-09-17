Short Interest in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Grows By 14.8%

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 149,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 248,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QVAL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,941. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.62. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.73 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $358.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

