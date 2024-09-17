SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Major Shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 67,890 Shares

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 67,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $69,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,398,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 165,539 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $172,160.56.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,588,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,894. SES AI Co. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $347.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SES AI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after buying an additional 82,245 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SES AI by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,794 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SES AI by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SES AI by 1,039.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on SES AI in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

