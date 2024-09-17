Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQNS

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:SQNS opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $60.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.24.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 140.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,229.91%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sequans Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Free Report)

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.