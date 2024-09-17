SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NYSE S opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,769 shares of company stock worth $12,295,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1,811.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

