SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.49. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($84.03) EPS.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

