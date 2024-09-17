Scotiabank Increases Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $174.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $161.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.91.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $166.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,672 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,497,000 after acquiring an additional 44,621 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

