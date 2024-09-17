Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Lifted by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,648 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 17.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dravo Bay LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

