Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

