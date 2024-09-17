Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.86

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 97886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after buying an additional 14,220,295 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,865,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $126,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

