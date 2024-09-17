Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Agilis Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $603,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

