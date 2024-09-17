Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $48.00.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

