Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadview Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $40.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

