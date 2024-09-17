Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in August

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.4 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $146.57 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
