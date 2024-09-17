Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Down 17.2% in August

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.4 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $259.00 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $146.57 and a fifty-two week high of $264.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.40.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

