Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.97 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $18,944,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL stock opened at $181.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $108.60 and a 1 year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 33.95%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.